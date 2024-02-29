Everspin Technologies’ (MRAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRAM

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,092.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.