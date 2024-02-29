EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.95 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $870,659.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,748.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $2,585,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

