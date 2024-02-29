Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73 to $3.93 EPS.

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 140.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

