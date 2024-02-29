Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 76,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,567. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

