EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EUDA Health Price Performance
EUDA Health stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. EUDA Health has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
About EUDA Health
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.