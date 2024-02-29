EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EUDA Health Price Performance

EUDA Health stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. EUDA Health has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

