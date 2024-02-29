Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.39.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $229.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 155.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

