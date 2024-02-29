Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chubb Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $257.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.23. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.