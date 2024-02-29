Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

ITCI stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,729,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

