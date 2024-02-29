EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. EPR Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.760-4.960 EPS.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,903. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

