ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.29

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.29 and last traded at $82.08, with a volume of 21517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

ePlus Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

