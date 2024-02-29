Envista (NYSE:NVST) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

