Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.03.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

