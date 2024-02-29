Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.