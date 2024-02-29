Element Fleet Management Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

EFN opened at C$22.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.46.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.