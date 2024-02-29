Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,440 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 87,585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 849,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,838. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.