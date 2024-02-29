Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,544,225 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

