Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Cormark

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.06.

ELD stock opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.90. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

