Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.90. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

