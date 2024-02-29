Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.