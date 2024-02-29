Eight Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Eight Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 206,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

