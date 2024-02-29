Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 404.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,985,000 after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.