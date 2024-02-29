Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases £50,053.85 in Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($63,487.89).
Marc Bishop Lafleche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 57,900 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £51,531 ($65,361.49).
Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 72.10 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.77).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
