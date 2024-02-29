Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ecolab worth $71,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.