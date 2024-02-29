EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.23 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

