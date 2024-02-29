eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 7.9 %

eBay stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.