eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.61.

eBay Trading Up 7.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

