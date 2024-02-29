Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 17500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

