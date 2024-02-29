Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $253.13

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.13 and last traded at $252.29, with a volume of 35315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.21 and its 200-day moving average is $191.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

