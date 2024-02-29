Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $126.60 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

