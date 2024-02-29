Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $195.51 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.