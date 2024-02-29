Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 75.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

