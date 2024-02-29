Doximity’s (DOCS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Doximity’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Doximity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after buying an additional 109,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

