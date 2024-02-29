Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 2.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.20. 121,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,142,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $294,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,673.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,663.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $294,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,673.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,016. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 24,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 337,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

