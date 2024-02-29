Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $446.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.