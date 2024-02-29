Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.
About Dominion Lending Centres
