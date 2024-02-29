Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF remained flat at $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Port Coquitlam, Canada.

