Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

