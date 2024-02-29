Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

IRON opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $70.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

