Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 608,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

