Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

