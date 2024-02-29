Denali Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

