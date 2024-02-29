Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Insider Sells £18,332.64 in Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £18,332.64 ($23,252.97).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DELT opened at GBX 35.25 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £32.82 million, a PE ratio of -881.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.68. Deltic Energy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.62).

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.