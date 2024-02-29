DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.99 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $152.99 million and approximately $75.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00131073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

