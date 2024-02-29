Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

