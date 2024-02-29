Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $252,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,781 shares of company stock worth $562,860. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,834,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

