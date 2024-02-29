Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Shares of DAR opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.