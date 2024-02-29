DallasNews (DALN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th.
DallasNews Stock Performance
Shares of DALN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 12,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.62. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.
DallasNews Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -48.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DallasNews
DallasNews Company Profile
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DallasNews
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.