DallasNews (DALN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th.

DallasNews Stock Performance

Shares of DALN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 12,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.62. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

DallasNews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -48.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DallasNews

DallasNews Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DallasNews by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in DallasNews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

