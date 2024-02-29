Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 196,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.42. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,279 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.