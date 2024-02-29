CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117,814 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Stryve Foods worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

Shares of SNAX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

