CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

