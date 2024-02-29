CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 169,098 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

